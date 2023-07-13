MongoDB and NCS to tackle analytics, AI in ASEAN

Simon Eid (MongoDB) Credit: MongoDB

MongoDB has partnered with NCS to provide enterprises across ASEAN with access to analytics and business insights to offer enhanced scale, flexibility and accelerated time to market.

The partnership aims to offer customers solutions and services that harness NCS' data analytics and business insights capabilities, while leveraging MongoDB’s developer data platform.

Furthermore, MongoDB and NCS will work together to build artificial intelligence (AI)-driven tools – for a start, NCS has tapped MongoDB’s Atlas to build Ins8.ai, a speech recognition tool.

In June, the Atlas platform was updated with, among other things, vector search and stream processing capabilities geared towards supporting the development of generative AI applications.



“NCS’ innovative use of MongoDB’s developer data platform clearly demonstrates the potential impact of this partnership,” said Simon Eid, senior vice president of Asia Pacific (APAC) at MongoDB.



“We’re very excited to work together with NCS to help companies across APAC innovate, transform industries and efficiently scale.”

The MongoDB alliance aligns with NCS’ ongoing efforts around AI, as the Singtel technology services subsidiary partnered with US-based C3 AI in 2021 to deliver AI solutions to customers in Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand. This was backed by an investment of up to S$10 million to enhance enterprise-grade application offerings.

MongoDB, which is also headquartered in the US, has been making inroads on the APAC market recently, with its latest move being hiring Singapore-based Stewart Garrett as regional vice president of ASEAN.

Garrett reports to Eid and is responsible for the company’s go-to-market strategy across the region.

Eid is also relatively new to the role, having assumed the APAC SVP role in 2021 to accelerate MongoDB’s “strong growth” in ASEAN, ANZ and Japan.