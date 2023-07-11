AWS, Infosys, SAP win big at Solace partner awards

Recognised for their part in deploying event-driven architecture for customers globally.

Tim Wong (Solace) Credit: Supplied

Solace has awarded Amazon Web Services (AWS), Infosys and SAP for being its top global partners in driving enterprise adoption of event-driven architecture (EDA).

“The world has always been event-driven and enterprises are realising that there is a new architecture that supports the way they do real-time business,” said Tim Wong, Singapore-based chief revenue officer of Solace.

“Our Solace partner ecosystem, made up of world-class partners, has helped organisations worldwide embrace event-driven thinking to better serve their customers, improve responsiveness for employees and achieve business growth targets.

“Our global Solace team is delighted to recognise the outstanding 2023 Partner Awards recipients and together we will continue to deepen these relationships as we collaborate with clients around the world to build event-driven real-time business.”

The annual awards comprise ten categories that honour the “most successful” contributors in the Solace partner ecosystem at both a global and in-region level – across all industries, countries and market segments.

SAP won Global Partner of the Year, while AWS took home the Global Cloud Solutions Partner of the Year title. Additionally, Infosys won Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year.

“We are delighted to be named Solace’s partner of the year in recognition of our close collaboration and mutual goal to solve our customer’s most pressing integration needs,” said JG Chirapurath, chief marketing and solutions officer of SAP SE.

“Through our partnership, customers are achieving innovative ways to connect and automate their business.”