FPT Software unveils new office in Jakarta

FPT Software has opened an office in Jakarta to ramp up operations and meet growing local demand for digital transformation.

Located at Jakarta’s central business district, the is looking to work closer with existing and new customers and strengthen its presence in the country.

With the new office, FPT is also aiming to support the development of the local workforce and help address Indonesia’s emerging demand for digital transformation.

Additionally, the move to open a second location in Indonesia’s current capital aligns with the organisation’s Digital Conglomerate 5.0 strategy, which aims to help build a “happier future” through technological innovations.

As part of the strategy, FPT plans to invest in new digital solutions and enable a future-ready workforce to support the advancement of developing and newly industrialised nations like Indonesia.

Its end goal is to have a workforce of 1 million by 2035 that’s dedicated to accelerating domestic and global digital transformation efforts and utilising in-depth knowledge and insights across different industries and geographical markets.

“Since entering the Indonesian market in 2012, FPT Software has been a trusted partner of dozens of industry giants, especially in BFSI [banking, financial services and insurance], FMCG [fast-moving consumer goods] and healthcare,” said the software vendor's Indonesian CEO Nguyen Hoang Tung.

“Now, we are also seeing strong demand here for technology solutions in hyperautomation, artificial intelligence, SAP S/4HANA and more. We aim to grow our team to 10,000 skilled IT engineers by 2035 to serve Indonesian companies of any sector.”

The office inauguration ceremony was attended by Ta Van Thong, ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the Republic of Indonesia, government representatives, senior executives from FPT, Indonesian partner companies and other guests.

FPT senior executive vice president, COO and CFO Nguyen Khai Hoan emphasised the organisation's commitment to the Indonesian market.

“Indonesia's growing economy and demand for transformation present great opportunities for a foreign company like FPT Software to assert our presence and contribute to the country's digital evolution,” he said.

“We are excited to leverage our expertise and innovative solutions to drive impactful growth for local businesses and propel Indonesia towards a digitally empowered future.”

The software vendor's Indonesian expansion comes months after it strengthened its North American nearshore delivery capabilities in March through the acquisition of Intertec International’s IT services division.