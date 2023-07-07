Denodo launches platform on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace

Data management vendor Denodo has partnered with Alibaba Cloud to launch its platform on the cloud provider’s global marketplace.

The Denodo Platform, which enables logical data integration and management capabilities, will offer multiple subscription options on Alibaba Cloud to meet the budget and functional requirements of medium and large businesses.

With the partnership, Denodo and Alibaba Cloud’s product teams will work closely together to introduce new capabilities, including a free trial on the marketplace.

Both organisations are collaborating on various go-to-market efforts, such as co-selling initiatives in local markets.

"Many of Alibaba Cloud customers have a global footprint and their data and analytics efforts depend on creating a real-time view of all of their data, in multi or hybrid cloud environments,” said Angel Viña, CEO and founder of Denodo.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and empowering businesses with the tools and technologies they need to succeed in the digital era where data remains distributed across regional and cloud boundaries."

The collaboration will offer customers a unified web-based user interface with single sign-on, an AI-powered data catalogue, ML-enhanced smart query optimisation, Apache Zeppelin-based Denodo Notebook, and numerous other features.

Denodo will offer the same full-featured capabilities deployed in on-premises environments to the Alibaba Cloud ecosystem.

“Denodo’s partnership with Alibaba Cloud allows enterprises to use a logical approach to rapidly access and deliver data siloed across multiple sources in any multi or hybrid cloud environments,” said Selina Yuan, vice president of Alibaba Group and president of International Business for Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

“By leveraging data virtualisation technology, a fast-growing data integration approach for modern data and analytics, Alibaba Cloud customers can accelerate the time to decisions and at the same time simplify data management and integration processes.

“With native support for Alibaba Cloud Storage Services and MaxCompute coming soon and the ability to integrate data across ApsaraDB for Oceanbase, PolarDB, and AnalyticDB, the Denodo Platform enables superior analytics capabilities in the Alibaba Cloud. Looking ahead, Denodo and Alibaba Cloud have ambitious plans for our partnership and the value it will bring to our joint customers.”

Denodo has been gradually expanding its business in the Asia Pacific. It recently appointed two new leaders this year to drive its sales, business development, and customer success strategy across the region and better penetrate the ASEAN and Korean markets.

The vendor currently has seven offices across Australia, ASEAN, Greater China, India, Japan and Korea.

