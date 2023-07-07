Indonesian digital identity provider Privy expands to Australia

Becomes the first Indonesian digital technology company to launch operations in Australia.

L-R: Zulkifli Hasan (Ministry of Trade (Indonesia)) and Marshall Pribadi (Privy) Credit: Orlando Sydney Photography

Indonesia-based digital identity and trust solution provider Privy has opened a new office in Sydney, Australia.

With the launch, Privy has become the first Indonesian technology company to expand its operations in Australia, marking a significant economic milestone between the two countries, with hopes to promote innovation and collaboration in the region’s digital technology sector.

“Trusted digital identity and certified electronic signatures form the fundamental infrastructure of trade in the digital world,” said Marshall Pribadi, Privy’s CEO.

“We greatly appreciate the attention and support from Indonesia’s minister of trade for Privy. We hope that our expansion to Australia will mark the beginning of Privy's ability to facilitate trade worldwide."

Leveraging proprietary technology, Privy provides digital signature and identity solutions for individual users and organisations with enhanced security measures that it claims to be “accessible and easy to use”.

To date, Privy has onboarded over 40 million users and established partnerships with more than 2000 companies. They aim to safeguard and protect more users against cyber threats with their venture into the Australian market.

During the opening ceremony, Indonesia’s Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan emphasised the significance of Privy’s expansion in strengthening the economic ties between Australia and Indonesia.

Founded in 2016, Privy is a private company based in Jakarta that raised US$48 million in a Series C funding round in November 2022 anchored by private equity firm KKR as lead investor.

KKR joined existing investors MDI Ventures, GGV Capital and Telkomsel Mitra Inovasi, as well as new backers Singtel Innov8, in the fundraising.