Tencent Cloud to enhance Allo Bank’s services in Indonesia

Tencent Cloud is collaborating with Allo Bank – a digital banking platform in Indonesia – to enhance its operations and services, including improving its bank application.

The cloud vendor will offer solutions like the TDSQL, which it claims is a “reliable and scalable” database management system with computing and storage resources that the bank can leverage to manage large amounts of data “efficiently and effectively”.

TDSQL’s thread pool scheduling algorithms may also help the bank deliver better heavy load performance, which is critical for handling Allo Bank’s high volume of transactions.

Furthermore, TDSQL’s “high rates of availability and data reliability” may help ensure that Allo Bank’s data is always available and secure.

Meanwhile, TDSQL’s compatibility with MySQL protocols can enable a “seamless integration” with the bank’s existing systems and applications, and its horizontal scaling capability may allow it to expand without downtime.

Tencent Cloud aims to provide Allo Bank with TDSQL’s “high-performance” computing and storage resources, to allow it to process up to 100,000 daily transactions and successfully fulfil customers’ daily financial needs.

By leveraging on public cloud capabilities such as cloud hosting and CDN, TDSQL can also help Allo Bank reduce the cost of app download distribution, UAT & Dev Environment, while also providing app reinforcement and environment security protection solutions that can detect risks on the bank app side.

“We are pleased to enhance digital banking in Indonesia with cutting-edge technology such as TDSQL,” said Jimmy Chen, vice president of Tencent Cloud International and managing director of South East Asia.

“Leveraging our years of global experience and expertise, Tencent Cloud is confident in providing Allo Bank with tailored solutions and services that fulfil its specific needs. We look forward to more collaborations in the future, including partnerships for additional solutions and services like eKYC.”

Collaboration between the two organisations thus far has allowed the bank to scale its operations efficiently, contributing significantly to the bank’s rapid growth and acquisition of six million users since its launch – Allo Bank has become the most downloaded digital banking application in Indonesia since the partnership.

“Thanks to our valuable collaboration with Tencent Cloud, Allo Bank has been given a large boost in achieving its goals of managing vast amounts of data, handling high-frequency transactions, ensuring online security, and managing risk control – with the aim of providing a revolutionary service to all digital banking users in Indonesia,” said Indra Utoyo, president director and CEO at Allo Bank.

“We foresee an even more fruitful future with Tencent Cloud, as we set up plans to utilise more of their high-quality and highly reliable technology.”

Earlier this year, Tencent Cloud International was picked to help develop and launch a new mobile application for Canadia Bank – one of Cambodia’s largest financial institutions. Canadia leveraged on Tencent's Mobile Framework, which is the vendor’s financial technology platform, to create a digital-first experience for its customers.