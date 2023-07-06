Radius Telecoms to boost connectivity at PLDT’s data centres

L-R: Victor S. Genuino (ePLDT) and Quiel C. Delgado (Radius Telecoms, Inc.) at the signing ceremony. Credit: PLDT

The ICT subsidiary of PLDT, ePLDT has partnered with fibre internet provider Radius Telecoms to support connectivity needs at its upcoming VITRO Santa Rosa data centre.

Through this partnership, Radius Telecoms will establish a point of presence at the facility and provide connectivity solutions to enterprises and hyperscalers that will collocate at the campus when it goes live in 2024.

Also, Radius will work with ePLDT to expand the fibre connectivity of its VITRO data centers, aiming to “advance” its interconnect service by building a “diverse” fibre facility linking VITRO Santa Rosa to VITRO Makati 2 and other key campuses in Metro Manila.

“Radius and ePLDT's visions are very aligned,” said Quiel Delgado, president & CEO of Radius Telecoms, Inc. “Through this partnership, I believe we can create a big ripple in the industry. That's why I'm excited to see the formalisation of this partnership.

“But a lot of work needs to be done and you can count on Radius and the team to ensure that we will be successful in this endeavour.”

ePLDT currently runs ten VITRO data centres across the country the Santa Rosa location is set to be its eleventh facility. More recently, they announced plans to build a twelfth facility that will have a power capacity of no less than 100MW.

VITRO Santa Rosa is claimed to be the Philippines’ “first true hyperscale facility”, and it will be equipped with at least three diverse points of entries connected to eight telco-neutral meet-me-rooms. This was purposely built to cater to the stringent network requirements of hyperscalers who are looking to set up availability zones and points-of-presence in the country.

Once completed in early 2024, VITRO Santa Rosa will be the country’s “largest and most advanced data centre” with a total power capacity of 50MW. Designed to be Rated-3 Certified and Rated-4 Ready, it aims to host “the most critical and power-intensive” IT infrastructure of hyperscalers and enterprises.

“The addition of Radius Telecoms, Inc. will undoubtedly enhance the hyperconnectivity, resilience, and scalability of VITRO Santa Rosa, ensuring our clients can navigate the digital landscape with confidence and seize endless growth opportunities,” said Victor S. Genuino, ePLDT president and CEO.