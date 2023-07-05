Armis elevates AWS partnership by joining co-sell program

To bank on direct sales support from AWS and “streamline” the delivery of its solutions.

Brian Gumbel (Armis) Credit: Armis

Smart device security vendor Armis has joined a co-sell program for Amazon Web Services partners in hopes of driving new business by directly working with AWS’ sales organisation.

Known as the Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, the initiative sees partners gain support from AWS field sellers globally and enhance customer outcomes by showcasing a sense of “mutual commitment” from both parties.

The move follows the launch of Armis’ solutions on AWS Marketplace in October 2022.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program launched in 2020 and was part of ISV Partner Path, a program designed for ISVs to help them build and grow successful businesses in the cloud.

“We’re thrilled to be building upon our relationship with AWS,” said Brian Gumbel, president of Armis. “Co-selling allows Armis to streamline the delivery of our asset visibility and security solutions to businesses much in need while continuing to build upon our momentum in this trusted marketplace.

“We’re excited to go to market with AWS and look forward to building relationships with new customers as a result of this program.”

Last year was a big year for Armis as it opened a new Asia Pacific office in Melbourne, Australia, to expand its footprint in the region and build on its current customer and channel partner base here.

The Australian team is also supported across the wider APAC operation by staff in Japan and Singapore.

Furthermore, in November 2022 Armis increased its valuation to US$3.4 billion after attracting a US$300 million investment led by One Equity Partners (OEP).

More recently, Armis announced in February that it had surpassed the US$100 million mark in annual recurring revenue (ARR), growing from US$1 million to US$100 million in less than five years.

Armis’ CEO Yevgeny Dibrov shared a message globally on achieving the “Centaur status”.

“This remarkable achievement is the culmination of countless hours of hard work and dedication from our team, and active support from our customers and partners,” said Dibrov.

“We wouldn’t have gotten to where we are today without your trust and confidence in our vision, pointing us in the right direction and encouraging us to drive forward."