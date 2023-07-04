Absolute Software signs distie deal with AZ Asia-Pacific

To support endpoint security needs across the region.

Absolute Software has partnered with Singapore-based AZ Asia-Pacific to bank on the growing demand for cyber security in the region.



Absolute will provide solutions like its Application Resilience technology, where IT and security personnel can monitor the health of mission-critical applications, and detect if they are missing, corrupted, or not working effectively.

They can then repair or reinstall components when necessary, without requiring human intervention – something that can be useful in hybrid working setups, according to Mark Grace, chief revenue officer at Absolute Software.

“In today’s work-from-anywhere environments, there is a critical need for resilient security controls capable of protecting distributed devices and sensitive data,” said Grace.

“Through this partnership with AZ Asia-Pacific, we are empowering more organisations in the region to leverage Absolute’s intelligent, self-healing solutions to strengthen their security defences.”

Meanwhile, Seth Ho, chief revenue officer of AZ Asia-Pacific, added that as organisations grow, they can accumulate more endpoints as systems expand in size to accommodate the increase in the number of users.

“As a result, it increases the attack surface of an organisation while providing attackers with increasing entry points to a system,” he said. “In line with the market’s demand, the strategic partnership with Absolute Software will put AZ Asia-Pacific in a better position to develop a more comprehensive portfolio of industry-leading products and solutions to offer to businesses.”