TypeScript 5.2 beta brings explicit resource management

Forthcoming update to Microsoft’s strongly-typed JavaScript also backs decorator metadata for consuming metadata on classes.

TypeScript 5.2 is now available in a beta release. The next planned update of Microsoft’s strongly typed JavaScript, TypeScript 5.2 supports the explicit resource management feature planned for JavaScript’s ECMAScript standard.

TypeScript 5.2 reached a beta phase on June 30, according to a Microsoft bulletin. Explicit resource management is intended to address a common pattern in software development regarding the lifetime and management of resources such as IO and memory.

The key idea is to support resource disposal – clean-up work as a first-class idea in JavaScript. This begins with adding a new built-in symbol called Symbol.dispose . For convenience, TypeScript defines a new global type called Disposable .

A production release of TypeScript 5.2 is due on August 22, following a release candidate planned for August 8. The beta can be accessed through NuGet or via NPM:

npm install -D typescript@beta

Other capabilities planned for TypeScript 5.2 include: