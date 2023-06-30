Packetworx and Actility deploy LoRaWAN network in the Philippines

To accelerate the adoption of IoT use cases among micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.

L-R: Arnold S. Bagabaldo (Packetworx Inc.) and Sourmack Darbouy (Actility) Credit: Actility

IoT connectivity provider Packetworx has unveiled plans to deploy a LoRaWAN network – low power, wide area networking protocol – across the Philippines, powered by Actility’s ThingPark Wireless platform.

The ambitious plan will involve the deployment of over 6,000 advanced base stations within the next 12 to 18 months.

Browan will supply the base stations, which are equipped with the new SX1303 chipset and will be deployed across the entire country, including regions currently lacking Internet access.

Through the project, the partners aim to create the “largest nationwide” LoRaWAN network in the Asia Pacific region.

“This nationwide network holds great importance for Packetworx, as it enables us to achieve expanded coverage, scalability, and flexibility in our IoT services,” said Arnold S. Bagabaldo, CEO at Packetworx.

“Actility, being a pioneer in the field, is an invaluable partner in this project, enabling us to provide nationwide connectivity to support smart city, agriculture, and enterprise use-cases.”

With the deployment, the partners aim to enable advanced mobile use-cases such as asset tracking for logistics, building on LoRaWAN’s strength in low-cost and low-power applications.

Additionally, by deploying the network ahead of demand, Packetworx hopes to accelerate the adoption of IoT use cases – particularly among micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) – across the Philippines, regardless of location, thereby enhancing productivity for businesses.

Furthermore, this deployment aligns with Packetworx’s commitment to bridging the internet access gap in rural areas.

The partners claim that the project also represents “a significant step towards sustainability” as LoRaWAN’s low-power characteristics can reduce electronic waste and provide real-time monitoring of power and water consumption to help users make informed, eco-friendly decisions.

Lastly, Packetworx aims to foster collaboration within the IoT ecosystem by bringing together device manufacturers, application developers, and data analytics providers to create comprehensive end-to-end solutions.

“Our collaboration with Packetworx Inc. is about more than just network deployment – it’s about driving a technological revolution and making a positive, lasting impact on society,” said Olivier Hersent, CEO at Actility.

“Together, we’re facilitating powerful, cost-effective IoT connectivity to help stimulate innovation, foster economic growth, and support environmental sustainability in the Philippines.”