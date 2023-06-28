Intelsat and Lintasarta expand network coverage in Indonesia

Provides broadband connectivity to over 400 remote areas across the country.

Satellite communication service provider Intelsat has partnered with Lintasarta – part of the Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Group – to provide broadband connectivity to remote areas in Indonesia.

Using cellular backhaul, Intelsat has helped ICT operator Lintasarta expand broadband coverage to nearly 400 sites across central and western Indonesia, including Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi and Nusa Tenggara.

This is the first time that a mobile operator is covering these remote areas.

“Indonesia’s unique array of topography makes satellite the best option for service,” said Gaurav Kharod, regional vice president of Intelsat, Asia Pacific.

“Pairing Intelsat satellites in a hybrid network solution proves to be the best real-world solution to provide countrywide coverage for different population densities.”

Indonesia is one of the world’s largest archipelagos and home to the world’s fourth-largest population, with citizens and residents widely dispersed across 6,000 inhabited islands.

Intelsat and Lintasarta have thus leveraged their critical knowledge of Indonesia’s complex environment to meet customers’ networking needs throughout their long-term partnership.

“Intelsat understands Lintasarta’s specific requirements and can craft a niche advantage for them to maximize existing hardware platforms to effectively provide the connectivity needed,” said Kharod.

“Intelsat has been and continues to be our trusted partner,” said Zulfi Hadi, Marketing & Solution director of Lintasarta.

“The partnership has always allowed us to quickly deploy and expand network coverage wherever it’s needed in Indonesia. Tens of thousands of households will receive first-ever connectivity and benefit from digital connectivity.”