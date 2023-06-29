Paessler and PATLITE partner for OT transformation in SEA

A response to the rising trend of convergence of IT and OT in enterprises.

Jim Lee (Paessler) Credit: Paessler

Paessler has partnered with PATLITE, a manufacturer and supplier of security systems, to support enterprises across Southeast Asia on their digital transformation journeys in operational technology (OT).

Through the partnership, the monitoring vendor will combine its PRTG network monitoring solution with its extensive experience in OT.

At the same time, PATLITE will supply its expertise in OT such as signalling devices and industrial network devices, providing customers with “comprehensive visibility” into their operational infrastructure.

“The convergence of IT and OT is proving to be a boon for enterprises, whether it is optimising operations or gaining a competitive edge,” said Jim Lee, Paessler’s business development manager for Asia Pacific.

“However, siloed stacks of IT and OT can result in challenges that prevent organisations from reaping the full benefits of digital transformation at scale.

“Our partnership with PATLITE is designed to help customers take a comprehensive and coordinated approach to monitor both IT and OT systems which will enable organisations to better understand their infrastructure, increase business agility, and ultimately drive business growth.”

With the alliance, Paessler and PATLITE aim to help organisations across Southeast Asia achieve a holistic view of their entire infrastructure, which may enable them to make better decisions and improve operational efficiency.

“We fully comprehend the significance of technology and expertise in driving successful transformation journeys for industrial businesses,” said Edmund Gan, general manager of PATLITE Singapore.

“The collaboration between PATLITE and Paessler will benefit all our customers with our simplified joint solutions, namely the PATLITE Network Tower Light and Paessler PRTG monitoring software. These solutions are easy to understand and facilitate improved productivity and comprehensive process understanding for our customers.

“With our state-of-the-art capabilities and extensive industry knowledge, we are devoted to working alongside Paessler in empowering our customers, enabling them to achieve their goals and thrive in the ever-evolving market landscape.”