Capgemini acquires cloud provider BTC to enhance APAC strategy

Capgemini has signed a share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire Japanese cloud and digital services provider BTC Corporation (BTC).

The transaction is subject to customary conditions precedents, including foreign investment regulatory filing and is expected to close in the coming months. The purchase was made for an undisclosed amount.

With the acquisition, the company aims to further boost their cloud and digital capabilities and meet growing client demand for “end-to-end transformation services”.

The move aligns with Capgemini’s growth plans for the greater Asia Pacific region.

Last year, Capgemini acquired Singapore-based Aodigy Asia Pacific with the same goal in mind: to strengthen their ability to deliver “end-to-end digital transformation at scale” across the region. Also, the systems integrator is looking to bolster its Salesforce expertise and capitalise on increased customer demand for “personalised experiences”.

“As a trusted business and technology transformation partner to organisations, Capgemini is acquiring BTC to strengthen our ability to enable clients in Japan to run their entire business in the cloud, with all the flexibility and sustainability benefits that this brings,” said Shinichi Tonomura, chairman of the board of Capgemini Japan and member of the Group Executive Committee.

“This acquisition is a clear indication of our commitment to invest in Japan and the Asia Pacific region. I am delighted to welcome BTC to the team.”

Headquartered in Tokyo, BTC has a 500-strong team of professionals who manage offerings that focus on cloud integration-related services to support local and international customers’ digital transformation journeys.

“Our two organisations are highly complementary,” said Ken Sugiyama, CEO of BTC. “Clients, as well as team members, will benefit from this acquisition.

“BTC will bring to Capgemini our deep cloud and digital expertise to augment its portfolio of services in Japan. While at the same time, Capgemini’s scale and breadth of end-to-end services will offer significant added value to BTC’s clients.

“In addition, providing an environment to maximise our employees’ potential has always been a key priority for us at BTC. Joining the Capgemini Group will open up numerous new opportunities for our team members to expand and develop their careers globally.”