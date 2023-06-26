PLDT unveils plans for twelfth data centre in the Philippines

Ambitions to make Philippines the next hyperscaler hub of Asia.

The PLDT Group will be building its twelfth data centre facility in the Philippines to meet ongoing customer demand for digital innovation.

The latest facility will have a power capacity of no less than 100MW.

Announced by Victor S. Genuino, president and CEO of its ICT subsidiary, ePLDT, at the W. Media Philippines Cloud and Datacenter Convention 2023, the group aims to boost its 65 per cent data centre market capacity share and fortify its market leadership with the new facility.

In addition, the group will leverage infrastructure investment from the country’s largest telecommunications group.

“We want to be able to help the Philippines be the next hyperscaler hub of Asia while continuing to support the digital transformation journey of different sectors locally,” said Genuino.

“That’s why we’ve been investing heavily in our ecosystem to ensure that our data centres will be a crucial enabler of the country’s digital economy.”

He also shared developments on ePLDT’s 11th data centre, VITRO Sta. Rosa, stating that ePLDT is already receiving several colocation requests from a diverse range of industry leaders, including hyperscalers, content distribution networks (CDNs), banks, business process outsourcing (BPOs), carriers and the national government.

Once completed in early 2024, VITRO Sta. Rosa will be the country’s largest and most advanced data centre with a total power capacity of 50MW. Designed to be Rated-3 Certified and Rated-4 Ready, it aims to host “the most critical and power-intensive” IT infrastructure of hyperscalers and enterprises.

Plans for VITRO Sta. Rosa were unveiled in February 2022.

With VITRO Sta. Rosa and a twelfth data centre facility underway, ePLDT’s power capacity will increase to around 200MW once both sites are activated.