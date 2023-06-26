Golang 1.21 brings built-in functions, profile-guided optimisation

The latest update of the Go programming language also introduces an experimental port for WASI, the WebAssembly System Interface.

Credit: AlexandreNunes / Shutterstock

Go 1.21, the latest update of Google’s Go programming language, is now available as a release candidate. The new version adds built-in functions— min , max , and clear —and makes profile-guided optimisation (PGO) generally available. WebAssembly accommodations also are highlighted.

The min and max functions compute the smallest or largest value, respectively, of a fixed number of arguments or ordered types. There must be at least one argument. The clear function takes an argument of map, slice, or type parameter type and deletes or zeroes out all of the elements.

Published June 21, the Go 1.21 release candidate can be downloaded from the project website, with the release labeled as RC2 due to a bug having been found and fixed after go1.21.rc1. The production release is expected in August.

Profile-guided optimisation, introduced as a preview in Go 1.20 in February, graduates from preview status in the new version. PGO enables the compiler toolchain to do workload-specific and application-specific optimisations based on runtime profile information. So far, PGO has improved performance by 2 per cent to 7 per cent when the impact was measured on a wide set of programs, Go project developers said. The Go compiler has been rebuilt with PGO enabled.

Go 1.21 promises additional performance improvements. Tuning the garbage collector could result in some applications seeing as much as a 40 per cent reduction in tail latency, while collecting traces with runtime/trace now incurs a much smaller CPU cost on AMD64 and Arm64 systems.

Elsewhere in Go 1.21: