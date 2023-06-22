STT GDC launches new Jakarta data centre facility

First campus developed under a joint venture between Triputra Group and Temasek.

PT STT GDC Indonesia has launched its first data centre facility, STT Jakarta 1, in Bekasi, Indonesia.

The new facility is the first building developed under a joint venture between Indonesian conglomerate Triputra Group and global investment company Temasek.

When fully built out, the data centre campus will support up to 72 megawatts of IT capacity. Meanwhile, STT Jakarta 1 will support up to 19.5 megawatts.

The new facility has a gross floor area of 18,000 square metres, with an aim to cater to the needs of cloud, technology, banking and finance, content, gaming, ecommerce and other enterprise customers seeking scalable and “resilient” data centre services.

The campus is located near the Jakarta-Cikampek highway and can provide connectivity to international transportation and logistics routes.

Furthermore, PT STT GDC Indonesia has also signed memorandums of understanding with five partners that can deliver services in information communication technology, connectivity infrastructure, carrier-neutral network infrastructure, fibre optic-based telecommunications, and telecoms services.

The partners are PT Berca Hardayaperkasa, PT Integrasi Jaringan Ekosistem, PT Lightstorm Indonesia Telekomunikasi, PT PGAS Telekomunikasi Nusantara, and Pt. Sinergi Inti Andalan Prima Tbk.

Each of these connectivity partners will set up a point of presence (PoP) in STT Jakarta 1 to serve the domestic, regional, and international connectivity needs of customers in the data centre campus.

“Data centres form a vital foundation of a thriving digital economy,” said Lionel Yeo, CEO for Southeast Asia at STT GDC. “STT Jakarta 1 not only provides critical digital infrastructure of the highest global quality, but also offers differentiated solutions to meet the current and future computing needs of both government and enterprises alike.

“Our strategic market approaches, sustainable initiatives and operational excellence enable customers to optimise their most valuable asset — data — resulting in transformative outcomes in today's dynamic market.”

The new facility features a secure building perimeter that is reinforced with 24-hour security surveillance, onsite movement tracking and biometric access control.

It also has a column-less design in the data hall, optimising the utilisation of white space. With this layout, PT STT GDC aims to enable “maximum flexibility” in rack placement and density, facilitating efficient use of available space within the data centre.

The building design adheres to SNI1726:2019, which ensures compliance with the most stringent seismic standards. Both the structural and non-structural components are designed with an Importance Factor of 1.50, enhancing the data centre's resilience to seismic events and ensuring uninterrupted operation.

In addition, it is up to standard with both Uptime Institute’s Tier III certification of design documents and TIA-942 Rated 3, which provides “important confidence” for government and enterprise users.

In keeping with STT GDC's carbon neutral commitment, STT Jakarta 1 will achieve carbon-neutral operations from the start of its operations and has acquired LEED Gold certification.

It also features an infrastructure readiness to host the latest compute infrastructure, such as GPUs to support the wave of artificial intelligence- (AI) fuelled demand, including both air and liquid cooling options.

“With its cutting-edge infrastructure, secure environment, and scalable solutions, STT Jakarta 1 is uniquely positioned to foster collaboration within the digital ecosystem, empowering organisations to navigate the dynamic digital landscape with agility and confidence,” said Hendrikus Hendra Gozali, country head for Indonesia at PT STT GDC Indonesia.

“As we further develop the digital ecosystem to establish a robust foundation for innovation and growth, STT Jakarta 1 enables businesses to unlock their full potential and make meaningful contributions to the flourishing digital economy of Indonesia. Supported by a vibrant network of technology partners, we work together towards shared success.”

The launch of STT Jakarta 1 comes a month after STT GDC announced it will be developing its sixth campus in the Philippines.