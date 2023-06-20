Mark Micallef to lead Google Cloud’s SEA business

Google Cloud has appointed Mark Micallef as managing director of Southeast Asia.

Micallef will take charge of driving regional strategy, direction, team development, and overall revenue performance for Google Cloud and Google Workspace.

In addition, he will work with teams across Google to help customers adopt responsible artificial intelligence and innovate their businesses.

Micallef brings with him over three decades of technical, sales, and management experience in the technology industry. He joins Google Cloud from Anaplan, where he was senior vice president and MD of its APAC business.

Prior to that, he held leadership roles at Cloudera, Citrix, and Trend Micro, and helped multiple businesses grow and scale across Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Greater China, India, Japan, and Korea.

“With the current momentum surrounding AI – especially generative AI – business leaders want to know how they can make the most of this technology to transform their operations, disrupt industries, and realise new growth opportunities,” said Micallef.

“I’m thrilled to be joining a company that’s been at the forefront of this field for over two decades, and to be leading a highly talented team across Southeast Asia as we enable organisations of all sizes to innovate quickly, securely, and responsibly with enterprise-grade cloud AI models, platforms, and products suites.”

Micallef will report to Karan Bajwa, the vice president of Asia Pacific at Google Cloud.

“Southeast Asia continues to be one of Google Cloud’s most important and high growth regions globally,” said Bajwa. “Mark joins us at a time where technology advancements are presenting this region with the opportunity to leapfrog into the AI economy – the same way it became a digital and mobile-first economy that’s on track to be worth more than US$300 billion by 2025.

“We are excited to welcome a leader with a growth mindset and deep appreciation of the diverse needs across markets, as we continue to empower organisations to achieve transformative outcomes with best-in-class, AI-infused solutions for data, infrastructure, productivity, and security.”

At its recent summit in Singapore, Google Cloud announced strategic partnerships with the government – the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI), the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO), and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) – to enhance and develop their AI capabilities.