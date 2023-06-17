Cisco onboards Hitachi Vantara as hybrid cloud services partner

Credit: Dreamstime

Hitachi Vantara has joined Cisco’s Service Provider and Solution Technology Integrator (STI) partner programs, in line with customer demand for hybrid cloud management services.

With the partnership, Hitachi Vantara has integrated Cisco technologies with its storage products as part of efforts to position itself as a leading data centre infrastructure and hybrid cloud managed services provider.

Specifically, Hitachi Vantara now includes the Cisco UCS X-Series servers in its offerings to deliver a complete converged infrastructure (CI) solution.

The server line becomes part of the Cisco and Hitachi Adaptive Solutions portfolio which pairs Cisco compute and networking with Hitachi Vantara’s Energy Star-certified Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) to offer customers “reliable, resilient and environmentally friendly” IT infrastructure solutions.

“Hitachi Vantara and Cisco have been trusted partners for more than two decades, and these agreements are important additions to the innovative relationship these global technology leaders have built,” said Kimberly King, senior vice president of strategic partners and alliances at Hitachi Vantara.

“Successful partners adjust to meet customers’ needs, both for today and for the future, and these developments do just that by offering the data-driven solutions and services they need the most.”

As a member of Cisco's Service Provider program, Hitachi Vantara will be able to offer consumption-based managed services to Cisco customers looking for data centre and hybrid cloud services.

The services aim to help address a critical shortage of skilled workers in the IT industry, enabling enterprises to adopt new and emerging technologies more effectively and rely on Hitachi Vantara to streamline their hybrid cloud operations.

“As customers seek to simplify their data centre operations, providing converged infrastructure solutions with managed services capabilities from two trusted global vendors can help them reduce risk and optimise their business outcomes,” added Nick Holden, vice president of global strategic partners and co-sell at Cisco.

“Together, Hitachi Vantara and Cisco make it easier for customers to navigate complex hybrid data centre and storage solutions.”