Cybersixgill automates threat intelligence with IQ generative AI application

Cybersixgill’s new IQ cybersecurity threat intelligence application promises to offer quicker and more digestible intelligence on potential threats on the dark web, by leveraging generative AI to provide automated reporting and dissemination of information.

The idea is to simplify access to threat intelligence data, which ordinarily is done manually by analysts. According to the company’s announcement, Cybersixgill IQ, which is trained on the company’s own data sets, is able to “democratise” cybersecurity threat intelligence by taking raw intelligence and generating contextual summaries suitable for security teams.

IQ is designed to integrate into existing threat intelligence workflows, including security information and event management (SIEM) programs. According to Gabi Reish, Cybersixgill’s chief of business development and product officer, part of the plan is to make using the IQ product seamless.

“[IQ] democratises threat intelligence for all organisations regardless of their level of adoption or understanding of CTI, allowing everyone to reap the benefits of automated intelligence customised to their needs,” he said in the company’s announcement.

That ability to summarise complex information quickly is a key selling point for IQ, according to Mitchell Schneider, a senior principal analyst at Gartner Research.

“[What] they’re looking to do with this is basically to improve how threat intelligence is consumed in a way that the user can understand and the threat intelligence can provide better context and collaboration,” he said.

“Basically, providing threat intelligence in an easy-to-read format at a higher level, so you don’t necessarily need a Ph.D. to understand it.”

It’s not, however, a threat to the job security of professional cybersecurity threat analysts, Schneider noted. Rather, he said, AI products like IQ are likely to prove another weapon in the security professional’s arsenal, freeing them up to perform more in-depth tasks than writing reports.

“It’s going to augment them,” he said. “So they can do investigations and do threat analysis work and help speed out disaster and recovery capabilities.”

IQ will be rolled into Cybersixgill’s existing investigative portal product, which includes capabilities like attack surface management and dynamic vulnerability exploit intelligence, over and above the threat intelligence features, and will not be priced separately. It is available now.