Tech Mahindra and WalkMe team up on enterprise digital adoption

Jim Nairn (WalkMe) Credit: WalkMe

Digital adoption solutions provider WalkMe Inc has partnered with consulting services and IT solutions provider Tech Mahindra to accelerate the digital transformation journey of enterprises globally.

Tech Mahindra customers can expect to gain visibility into adoption challenges by leveraging on WalkMe’s digital adoption platform, around areas such as productivity, usability and compliance.

“We are pleased to partner with Tech Mahindra on a global scale to help businesses maximise their investments in digital transformation and get the most out of their technology stack,” said Jim Nairn, senior vice president of Alliances and Channels at WalkMe.

“This partnership further expands our go-to-market footprint by putting the power of digital adoption in the hands of more organisations, thus driving real business value.”

Both parties aim to enable global enterprises to “measure, drive, and realise” the value of software investments and digital transformation strategies through the “efficient, effective and sustained” adoption of digital technologies.

“Digital adoption platforms have become critical to the transformation of workplace efficiency,” added Rajesh Dhuddu, global head of Emerging Technologies at Tech Mahindra.

He highlighted that the trend of organisations modernising how their employees interact with technology correlates with the “close relationship” between digital transformation and new ways of working.

“Our partnership with WalkMe will help us drive ROI on our clients’ digital transformation projects, which is a key priority for Tech Mahindra. We are pleased to partner with WalkMe and are positive that this association will enable us to unlock the best solutions and innovative approaches for the global market.”