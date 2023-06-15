Petronas partners OutSystems for low-code app development

OutSystems will provide Petronas’ Citizen Developer Program with training materials, research, and other know-how processes.

Credit: OutSystems

OutSystems has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Petronas Digital to promote and accelerate the use of low-code application development in the entire group.

In addition, Petronas will receive best practice tools, methodologies, and technical practices to facilitate the adoption of the platform. OutSystems will also award certifications to new developers who have demonstrated the ability to use its platform effectively.

“As the world continues to encounter a shortage of developers, low-code technology allows individuals and businesses to streamline their processes and develop solutions faster,” said Paulo Rosado, founder and CEO of OutSystems.

“As a leader in high-performance, low-code development, we are proud to be able to assist Petronas in driving business digitalisation, and at the same time fostering a new generation of tech talent.”

Petronas developed its Citizen Developer Program for employees with little to no coding experience to create applications with low-code platforms, aiming to “democratise” the development process and support the pursuit of technology-based innovation.

“We are excited about the opportunities that low-code technology presents to meet the evolving needs of our businesses and operations worldwide,” added Aadrin Azly, vice president of group technology and commercialisation at Petronas.

“It will enable our people to create new applications faster, enabling Petronas to continually unlock new value for the organisation.”