Channel Asia reveals Women in ICT Awards 2023 finalists

Channel Asia is proud to announce finalists of the Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA) in 2023, set to be honoured at an in-person celebration lunch at the St Regis in Singapore as female accomplishment and achievement hits new heights across Southeast Asia.

Mirroring the entire ASEAN ecosystem, 107 finalists make the shortlist from a pool of over 150 nominations, spanning partner, start-up, vendor and distributor businesses.

Winners will be unveiled at a celebration lunch on Friday 25 August (12:00-3:30pm SGT) at St Regis Singapore.

In 2023, WIICTA will house the largest celebration of female excellence within the technology channel across Southeast Asia with female leaders represented in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Philippines.

All career stages are in the spotlight from graduate-level entrants to well-established CEOs, in addition to inspiring entrepreneurs, creative thinkers and technical experts, as well as talent rising through the ranks and consistent high-performing individuals. This is also supported by both individual and company champions of D&I initiatives.

Collectively, WIICTA in 2023 stands tall as the leading forum for setting the industry benchmark for female achievement across ASEAN.

In 2023, WIICTA will honour the channel across eight categories, spanning Innovation, Technical, Entrepreneur, Graduate, Rising Star, Shining Star, Achievement and D&I Champion (Company and Individual) awards.

The winners will now be selected by an executive panel of more than 30 industry judges, acknowledging creativity, innovation and excellence.

Channel Asia has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the ASEAN channel since first launching WIICTA in 2019, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

Channel Asia congratulates all finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations. Finalists are listed below by name, organisation and location.

INNOVATION

This award recognises a creative-thinking candidate who is a standout in bringing innovation to life through a big picture and out-of-the-box approach to business. This individual is unrivalled at converting embryonic ideas into viable working solutions through a unique thought process designed to continually push the envelope.

Valerie Yong Jia Yu - AsiaPac Technology (Singapore)

Deborah Wong - Cisco (Singapore)

Regita Permana Putri - Cisco (Indonesia)

Lishan Kooh - Databricks (Singapore)

Pen Bumanglag - Exclusive Networks (Philippines)

Elsie Chen - HPE (Taiwan)

Joanne Ong - NetApp (Singapore)

Eunice Ng - New Relic (Singapore)

Benedikta Satya - Searce (Indonesia)

Gregana Pozgay - Sourced Group (Singapore)

Jade Koh - Trellix (Singapore)





