Huawei outlines strategic growth plan for Singapore partners

Credit: Dreamstime

Huawei has launched its 2023 go-to-market strategy for the Singapore market and shared plans to double down on its investment in its partners.

Announced at the ONE Huawei Partner Summit 2023 at Shangri-La Singapore, the company also shared its vision to support the city-state’s sustainable digital transformation.

As part of its ambitions for the year ahead, Huawei named three focus markets – its strategic accounts, commercial, and distribution business segments – that will have their own product solution family, training and support services strategy which will cater to the digitilisation needs of businesses of all sizes.

Specifically for partners, Huawei has jointly launched the Huawei Singapore Partners Alliance program for the commercial market with 23 focus partners to share industry trends, best practices, and discuss how they can better support customers.

“The Partners Alliance program is a collective eco-partners initiative where Huawei and its partners come together to collaborate, exchange ideas, and drive innovation to better grow the digitalisation market for SMEs and SMBs,” said Peter Du, managing director of Huawei’s Enterprise arm in Singapore.

“It also serves as a platform where partners can come together bi-annually to share and learn the latest best practices from Huawei on a global standpoint and to localise them to help drive the competitiveness of Singapore’s small and medium industries.”

At the same time, to help partners address digitalisation and decarbonisation pain points faced by SMEs/SMBs, Huawei will invest in areas such as the establishment of innovation labs, trainings, and discovery workshops aimed at accelerating their digitalisation journeys.

With this, partners and SMEs/SMBs can leverage Huawei’s product portfolios and expertise in smart ICT infrastructure, cloud AI, and green energy digital power deployment.

“As we navigate the challenges and uncertainties ahead, I want to assure our partners that we are fully committed to your success,” added Foo Fang Yong, CEO of Huawei International.

“We will continue to invest in our partnerships, foster a culture of collaboration, and provide the necessary tools and resources for your growth. Together, we will unlock new frontiers, redefine industry benchmarks, and make a lasting impact on the world around us.”

In addition, Huawei revealed it has developed and launched 60 new “cost-effective” products and 40 “scenario-specific” solutions that are “energy efficient, easy-to-install, easy-to-use, self-optimised, and cyber-hardened”.

These are intended to lower the technical barriers that SMEs/SMBs usually face around human resources and knowledge capabilities.

Some of the new offerings include an SD-WAN based smart campus solution, xGbps Fibre to the room (FTTR) solution, ransomware protection for IT systems, as well as cloud solution offerings.

Furthermore, a new distribution brand and system, the Huawei eKit, has been rolled out to provide standardised products and digital toolkits for partners and SME/SMB customers, and is designed to be easy to install and maintained at minimal cost.

“We are supporting Singapore towards a digital-first economy by focusing on four areas: developing Singapore as a digital hub within the region, leveraging on our sustainability leadership to support Singapore Green Plan 2030, investing in resources in digital trust, and launching the Tech4City initiative to cultivate tech talents for a more digital-inclusive Singapore,” stated Ivan Low, chief strategy officer of Huawei International.

The Singapore-oriented Tech4City competition seeks to empower local youths to propose innovative solutions using digital technology to build a “sustainable and livable” Singapore. In 2022, the competition attracted 368 youths who formed 141 teams from 12 institutes of higher learning.

This year’s Huawei Tech4City competition focuses on five key themes, namely wellbeing, education, mobility, finance and energy.

Meanwhile, during the summit’s gala dinner and awards ceremony, 34 awards were given to partners for their contribution to forming a “win-win partnership” with Huawei in supporting clients’ transformation journeys. Several new awards have also been added to recognise outstanding partners in the areas of sustainability and public security.