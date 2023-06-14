Adyen enhances payment experience for Mandai Wildlife Group

Credit: Adyen

Financial platform provider Adyen has been selected by Mandai Wildlife Group to power its online and in-person payment experiences at Singapore’s Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

This will see Adyen extend its services across all parks under the Reserve, mainly Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, the River Wonders, and the newly opened Bird Paradise.

With a wider range of payment methods, greater visitor reach and accessibility is expected to be afforded to the Group, and contributes to its push for ‘smart zoos’.

In one use case, Chinese tourists can purchase tickets to the wildlife parks through a WeChat mini program enabled by Adyen.

All major credit cards, including Alipay, UnionPay and WeChat Pay are now accepted across all in-person sales touchpoints at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve to deliver simpler and faster transaction experiences for guests.

This includes retail shops, self-service kiosks at food joints, to mobile point-of-sale terminals. Sales transactions from all touchpoints feed into Adyen’s platform which aims to help the Group trace visitors’ journeys and spending patterns across different parks.

According to Adyen, this would provide the Group with a more “holistic understanding” of their visitors and ultimately, shape strategic business decisions.

“We’re excited to be the preferred payments partner for Singapore’s integrated nature and wildlife destination,” said Priyanka Gargav, country manager of Singapore and head of Commercial for Southeast Asia and Hong Kong at Adyen.

“Large-scale tourist destinations are often swamped when it comes to making sense of the sheer volume of customer information. By unifying data across different channels to a single platform with Adyen, they can spot clearer spending preferences by their customers to make informed decisions.”

In line with the Group’s strict security standards, Adyen will manage the bulk of PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards) requirements by storing sensitive card details in a secure, PCI-compliant environment.