Nokia and NAVER Cloud to bolster SEA’s digital transformation efforts

L-R: Ming Kin Ngiam (Nokia), Byung Ki Lee (Nokia), Kent Wong (Nokia), Weongi Park (NAVER Cloud), Andrew Ahn (NAVER Cloud), Raejoon Jung (NAVER Cloud) Credit: Nokia

Nokia and NAVER Cloud Corp. have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support digital transformation efforts in the Southeast Asian region.

As part of the MoU, Nokia and NAVER Cloud will work together to scale up the best practices in the region through joint go-to-market initiatives, incubating the start-up businesses on NAVER Cloud Corp. and brand-building programs.

Both companies plan to assist telcos in their digital transformation efforts, with NAVER Cloud providing its cloud platform, and Nokia offering access to its IP routing and data centre switching network infrastructure.

Nokia and NAVER Cloud will undertake several initiatives like encouraging local telcos to execute a sovereign cloud approach, searching and involving local managed service providers (MSPs) in Southeast Asia, as well as developing a partner benefits program to accelerate the NAVER Cloud business in the region.

“We are delighted to partner with global technology leader Nokia to spur on the digital transformation in the SEA region,” said Weongi Park, CEO of APAC Business Development at NAVER Cloud.

“Nokia’s industry-leading solutions and our cloud expertise will together transform the DNA of the various industry verticals in the region, which will allow digital enterprises to scale quickly and cost-effectively. This will act as a catalyst for the region’s economic growth.”

The two organisations will also work together to help develop and accelerate the cloud market in the region.

“As the digital economy continues to become all-pervasive, enterprises and telcos need best-in-class data centre infrastructure to provide a superior user experience and ensure extreme availability, reliability and scalability,” said Kent Wong, vice president of IP Business at Nokia Asia Pacific.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with NAVER Cloud to bolster the cloud innovation, which will empower digital businesses to leverage the latest technologies to gain new capabilities to grow their revenue and delight their users.”