Kaspersky joins Malaysian IoT association

AIms to help drive cybersecurity efforts across the country and Southeast Asia.

Kaspersky joins the Malaysian IoT association. Credit: Kaspersky

Kaspersky has joined the Malaysian Internet-of-Things Association (MyIoTA) to drive cybersecurity awareness across the country and Southeast Asia.

With the MyIoTA membership, Kaspersky aims to help fellow member organisations dealing with digitalisation and partner with other IoT associations in the region.

This, in hopes of communicating with relevant local market players to understand their concerns and needs to determine what’s in demand and offer the most relevant cybersecurity solutions to the market.

Kaspersky and MyIoTA have already joined efforts to build out a cyber-immune solution for a Smart City initiative that will be based on a Malaysian IoT platform and Kaspersky’s IoT Secure Gateways.

Additionally, potential projects will be developed together with Adaptive Production Technology (APROTECH), a Kaspersky IoT subsidiary, that will provide engineering and resources.

“Strong partnerships within the association and links to real use cases are crucial parts of our decision,” said Andrey Suvorov, head of KasperskyOS Business Unit.

“Kaspersky, together with APROTECH have a great opportunity to work on pilots in Smart City and other key industries to generate synergies and solutions with local partners, combining business values and cyber resistance topics.”



“As digital economy is one of the major streams of the national strategies, we believe our membership can bring good joint results for national leaders and for the whole of Southeast Asia region.”

MyIoTA is a national-level organisation founded by private sector individuals and companies involved in the IoT value chain in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

The association works closely with the Malaysian Digital and Economy Corporation (MDEC) to drive the digital economy in the country, which aspires to be the digital hub of SEA.

“We welcome Kaspersky as part of our membership and expanding eco-system of IoT solutions and service providers in Malaysia,” said James Lai, chairman of MyIoTA.

“IoT cybersecurity is one of the main concerns and challenges as IoT empowers nations towards the fourth industrial revolution and growing digital economy. Kaspersky’s expertise in this area will be greatly appreciated in the advancement of this space.”