New tool enables team collaboration on security case management

With Cases, security teams can collaborate on security incidents to manage anomalies and effect remediation.

Security automation and orchestration platform Tines has added a new case management capability, dubbed Cases, to allow security teams to collaborate on security incidents.

This collaboration feature is aimed at enabling the teams to efficiently handle anomalies, automation, and remediations.

“With Cases, Tines users — which range from startups to Fortune 10 — can deploy a new capability that addresses the critical flaws in existing case management solutions, from a lack of customisations and integrations to complex interfaces that lead to mistakes and delays,” said Eoin Hinchy, founder of Tines.

Cases is an add-on to the Tines platform and is available to all its customers at launch on a free-trial basis. After 45 days of free usage, customers will be prompted to buy the Cases subscription.

Cases are created from user-defined records

Cases features a “team collaboration and remediation” capability, which enables each member of the team to view the status of incidents and actions taken by colleagues, collaborate and resolve issues effectively. This is done through “cases” created from user-defined “records” that monitor metadata across story runs within a team.

“Cases helps security and IT teams to manage and track incidents, investigate security breaches, and manage response activities,” Hinchy said. “Anyone on the team can understand Cases quickly, and our new solution complements the existing platform by surfacing opportunities to optimise existing workflows or introduce new ones.”

Within the platform, teams will have the option to create new workflows and collaborate on anomalies and build improved automation.

“We are definitely seeing a trend toward extending and expanding case management capabilities, especially as applications embrace new technologies and new methods of collaboration emerge,” said Eric Newcomer, an analyst at Intellyx. “Adding case management to Tines' no code security software will definitely improve the ability of its customers to more quickly respond to these growing security challenges.”

Cases builds on Tines’ no-code model

An average security team receives “10,000 alerts every single day and it’s simply no longer possible for humans to respond to all of them,” Hinchy pointed out. Tines’ platform features a no-code dashboard enabling security teams to automate vulnerability discovery and repair before exploits.

“At Tines, we’re dedicated to empowering security teams to do their best work by delivering powerful no-code automation into the hands of those already doing the work manually.” Hinchy said. “Our customers can build complex, deep workflows — such as phishing attack response, suspicious logins, or threat enrichment — in minutes instead of days or weeks on their previous solutions.”

Existing case management solutions, Tines claimed, lack customisation for workflows and fields, impacting the ability to tailor the tool to specific needs. Complex interfaces also lead to mistakes and delays. Tines is attempting to fix that with Cases’ customisable user interface, providing visibility across user permissions and trend analysis across workflows.

“For customisation, Cases is built on top of another feature in Tines: Records. Automation running at scale encounters and produces huge volumes of data. Records, in Tines, allow teams to normalise this data, storing reduced, highly-indexed views of it – in a fully customisable manner,” Hinchy said.

Cases can also be incorporated in places outside Tines’ platform with built-in APIs, Hinchy added.