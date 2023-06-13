SAFE Security claims to predict data breaches with new generative AI offering

SAFE Security’s Cyber Risk Cloud of Clouds generates likelihoods for different risk scenarios based on an organisation’s cybersecurity posture.

AI-based cyber risk management SaaS vendor SAFE Security has announced the release Cyber Risk Cloud of Cloud – a new offering it claims uses generative AI to help businesses predict and prevent cyber breaches. It does so by answering questions about a customer’s cybersecurity posture and generating likelihoods for different risk scenarios.

These include the likelihood of a business suffering a ransomware attack in the next 12 months and the dollar impact of an attack, the firm added. This enables organisations to make informed, prognostic security decisions to reduce risk, SAFE Security said.

The emergence of generative AI chat interfaces that use large language models (LLMs) and their impact on cybersecurity is a significant area of discussion.

Concerns about the risks these new technologies could introduce range from the potential issues of sharing sensitive business information with advanced self-learning algorithms to malicious actors using them to significantly enhance attacks.

Some countries, US states, and enterprises are considerting or have ordered bans on the use of generative AI technology such as ChatGPT on data security, protection, and privacy grounds.

However, generative AI chatbots can also enhance cybersecurity for businesses in multiple ways, giving security teams a much-needed boost in the fight against cybercriminal activity.

SafeGPT provides “comprehensible overview" of cybersecurity posture

SAFE’s generative AI chat interface SafeGPT, powered by LLM models, provides stakeholders with a clear and comprehensible overview of an organisation’s cybersecurity posture, the firm said in a press release.

Through its dashboard and natural language processing capabilities, SafeGPT enables users to ask targeted questions of their cyber risk data, determine the most effective strategies for mitigating risk, and respond to inquiries from regulators and other key stakeholders, it added. According to SAFE, the types of questions the service can answer include:

How likely are you to be hit by a ransomware attack in the next 12 months?

What is your likelihood of being hit by the latest malware like “Snake”?

What is your dollar impact for that attack?

What prioritised actions can you proactively take to reduce the ransomware breach likelihood and reduce dollar risk?

Cyber Risk Cloud of Clouds brings together disparate cyber signals including those from CrowdStrike, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Provider, and Rapid7 into a single view, the firm said. This provides organisations with visibility across their attack surface ecosystem, including technology, people, and third parties, it added.

CSO asked SAFE Security for further information about the type of data SafeGPT uses to answer questions about a customer’s cybersecurity posture/risk incident likelihood, as well as how the company ensures the security of data inputted and answers outputted by SafeGPT. We have yet to receive a response.