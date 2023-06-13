Ingram Micro attains Cisco’s sustainability specialisation

Credit: Dreamstime

Ingram Micro has become the first Cisco distributor in Asia Pacific, Japan, and Greater China (APJC) to achieve the Environmental Sustainability Specialisation via the vendor’s partner program.

The certification is intended to help partners operationalise environmental sustainability practices.

As part of the course, Ingram Micro has signed Cisco’s Sustainability Pledge which supports a commitment made by Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins to have “100 per cent product return on end-of-use hardware”.

According to the Cisco partner, this means supporting the vendor’s environmental sustainability goals and their aim to reach net zero across global Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 2040.

“We are thrilled to see Ingram Micro achieve Cisco's Environmental Sustainability Specialisation certification, showcasing their unwavering commitment to sustainability and their impactful efforts towards a better planet,” said Rodney Hamill, managing director of Partner and Routes to Market Sales for Australia and New Zealand at Cisco.

“We commend their dedication, and we take pride in having one of our leading distributors aligning with us to provide sustainable solutions that empower our customers and partners to achieve their business goals.”

Under the pledge, other commitments that Ingram Micro has made include educating current and potential partners and customers about circular economy and environmental sustainability principles.

The distributor also aims to help partners and customers identify ways to incorporate environmental sustainability practices into their business.

Internally, the company will support employee volunteer work to non-profit organisations working towards building a healthier ecosystem or research initiatives that further environmental sustainability goals and efforts.

“Just like Cisco, Ingram Micro believes that sustainability is crucial for enabling an inclusive future for everyone,” stated Hope McGarry, Ingram Micro’s director of ASG, Specialty and Commercial.

“In the current business environment, it comes as no surprise that our partners and customers also recognise its significance. Apart from benefiting the planet, attaining greater levels of sustainability can yield concrete outcomes for our partners such as heightened sales, enhanced brand reputation, and reduced energy expenses.”

Ingram Micro also shared that the achievement will now enable them to assist other Cisco partners in achieving the same certification which unlocks a Cisco Takeback Incentive of up to seven per cent additional discount and free takeback services for all displaced customer hardware on registered takeback deals.

This incentive is designed to reward partners who pledge to work together with Cisco toward a sustainable future and commit to returning customers' used hardware so it can be responsibly reused and recycled.

“We all have a role to play in paving a path towards a sustainable future, and we believe this certification is a significant step towards helping our company, our partners and customers achieve their goals,” added McGarry.