Akamai adds new partner program features

Credit: Dreamstime

Akamai Technologies has announced new updates to its partner program with the aim of driving channel partners’ growth with “predictable income” while “simplifying” the partner experience.

The added features include new pricing discounts, streamlined partner onboarding and deal management, and insider access to Akamai experts and product news.

“Our channel partners are essential to Akamai’s continued growth. These partner program enhancements recognise the strong joint value that customers are realising from our integrated offerings,” said Paul Joseph, EVP of global sales and services at Akamai.

“We are committed to being the partner of choice in our market and will continue to evolve our partner program to ensure we are fully aligned with the needs of our partners and their customers.”

Firstly, as a greater incentive to register new opportunities, partners will enjoy pricing discounts for new deals upfront and aligns financial rewards with the goals of field sales professionals.

Following with a “streamlined and simplified” onboarding process, new partners are set to receive benefits from the Akamai Partner Program faster, with less time and effort.

In addition, Akamai is making ongoing enhancements to its partner portal to improve the partner experience at multiple touchpoints.

The vendor revealed plans to roll out a series of improvements in the coming months that will make it easier to register and manage new opportunities on top of streamlining business planning and partner performance management.

Partners can also expect a better understanding of their performance and make “more efficient and effective” quarterly business reviews with greater transparency of key metrics.

Akamai is also updating partner content assets to be “more actionable” with more consumable formats and simplified categorisation in order for partners to access the information they need more easily.

Lastly, to strengthen the role of channel partners as an extension of the Akamai team, program participants will gain direct access to Akamai experts and intelligence on new and upcoming product announcements prior to market release.

“We recently began our partnership with Akamai to provide a comprehensive suite of cyber security solutions which consists of microsegmentation, secure internet access, enterprise application access, app and API protection, DNS security and web application protection,” commented Danny Yap, vice president of Netpoleon Group – a value-added distributor of cyber security products.

“We are very excited about the launch of Akamai’s enhanced partner program. This will help to improve partner experience at multiple touchpoints and at the same time allow our partners to enjoy greater benefits from our partnership.”