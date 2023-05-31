Frontegg launches entitlements engine to streamline access authorisation

The new entitlement engine will be powered by context-aware logic controls (CALC) technology to effect context-based, fine-grained authorisation controls.

SaaS-based customer identity and access management (CIAM) provider Frontegg has launched entitlements engine, an authorisation management capability aimed at helping app developers and revenue teams streamline access authorisation.

The new engine will be powered by context-aware logic controls (CALC) technology to effect context-based, fine-grained authorisation controls, Frontegg said.

“The old way of building SaaS apps required the use of many different solutions to solve in-app entitlements — role-based access control (RBAC), attribute-based access control (ABAC), feature flag management, subscription management, free trial provisioning anomaly detection, and others, requiring a lot of APIs and working with many different vendors,” Sagi Rodin, chief executive officer at Frontegg, said in a press release.

“With our CALC-powered Entitlements Engine, we provide all of this functionality and more in a single API.”

Frontegg showcased the new capability at the Identiverse conference and has made it immediately available to users.

Frontegg’s CALC streamlines authorisation

The new entitlements engine allows developers to shift entitlement workstreams left, letting anyone make changes formerly requiring additional code or additional vendor integrations, according to the company.

The idea is to expand on the existing CIAM systems’ focus on only authentication for protection against phishing, account takeovers, and other identity-related attacks, to allow authorisation management thereon, defining the type and number of resources to be accessed.

“In today’s SaaS environments, the next step after authentication is authorisation — once the customer logs in, they need to be authorised to use a subset of features and access a subset of available data,” said Jack Poller, an analyst at ESG Global.

“Each SaaS environment has unique authorisation requirements — a cloud file store (Microsoft OneDrive, Box, Dropbox, etc.) have simple entitlements such as read, modify, or share, whereas other environments can have complex and multiple entitlements.”

These complex entitlements need to support user access controls, role-based access controls, and attribute-based access controls, Poller added.

Frontegg’s CALC enables SaaS app developers to incorporate a user database for both authentication and authorisation.

“With our CALC-powered entitlements engine, we provide all of this functionality and more in a single API,” Rodin said in the press release. “We can do this because we have the contextual awareness to make the right decision based on business logic — which users can access which feature, field, or API — automatically.”

Centralised dashboard for multiple solutions

The engine provides a visual dashboard to allow non-technical users to design product bundles for entitlement without the need for additional codes, complex configurations, or products from vendors, as claimed by the company.

“Every entitlement in a SaaS solution requires developers to write corresponding code to check authorisation and control access,” Poller said. “Using Frontegg’s CALC solution means developers can streamline the development process, consolidating the user database, authentication, and authorisation, and skip straight from defining entitlements and control points to enforcement without writing code to check authorisation.”

Frontegg’s Entitlement Engine allows engineering, product, and business teams to create endless customisations for customers, making entitlement changes “as simple as toggling a button”, according to the company.

These include capabilities like customised free trials, feature flag control for individual user permissions, time-based assignment of entitlements, entitlement assignment DIYs for SaaS resellers and channels, and ABAC for full customisation.

The engine also enables blocking or requiring additional measures such as multifactor authentication for users by tapping into real-time identity attributes such as geolocation, impossible travel, device type, network signature, and client vision.

Entitlements Engine will be added to Frontegg’s CIAM platform, which features a suite of identity management capabilities that includes authentication, onboarding flow design, user management, self-serve account management, etc.