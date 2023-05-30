CX software vendor Alida opens Manila office

Customer experience software provider Alida has opened a managed services delivery hub in Manila, Philippines.

The new office adds to the vendor's existing Asia Pacific bases in Singapore and Hong Kong and is part of an ongoing strategy to strengthen its presence in the region.

“We are thrilled to expand in the APAC region and leave our mark here in Manila,” said Alida’s CEO Ross Wainwright.

“We are fortunate to find employees with impressive technical skill sets and flexibility to help grow our business globally. We saw immediate interest in our positions and expect strong progress in the coming year, which sets us up for long-term scalability and growth.”

The Manila office will operate as a managed services delivery hub and there are plans to increase operation functions as well as expand roles in various departments.

The vendor’s services such as Premier Community Management – which partners an Alida community manager with a customer to sustain and build an engaged community – and Premier Survey Management – which offers customers an Alida technical specialist – have also launched.

Alida relies on partners to advance its business in the APAC region, with IT and consulting firms like GrowthOps helping the vendor extend its reach to customers in Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and Hong Kong.

Its partner program, the Alida Partner Network, aims to support partners with enablement and technical expertise as they target organisations of all sizes and build engaged online communities with the help of ongoing customer feedback.