Intel awards top partners from Asia Pacific and Japan

Recognised for their breakthrough innovation, market acceleration, and growth.

Steve Long (Intel) Credit: Intel

Intel has named the top Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) winners of its annual Intel Partner Awards, recognising their breakthrough innovation, market acceleration and growth.

Red Hat Asia Pacific and HCL Technologies won in the ‘market acceleration’ category, while Pt Agres Info Teknologi from Indonesia and Accenture won big in the ‘growth’ category.

To qualify for the awards, organisations must be a member of the Intel Partner Alliance.

Partners that clinched a spot in the 'market acceleration' category showcased their effective go-to-market (GTM) strategies and ability to drive ongoing GTM improvements through close engagement with Intel in the past year.

In addition, they demonstrated a clear understanding of market intelligence, market segmentation, and product messaging around Intel’s products.

These winners also managed to build ‘successful strategies’ for driving brand awareness and engaged in co-branded activities to advance joint business goals.

Furthermore, they provided consistent insights and actionable GTM feedback and developed strategies that sufficiently addressed the growing total addressable market.

In the 'growth' category, award winners were recognised for applying their expertise in ways that allowed Intel products to outshine competitors and secure more customers.

These partners demonstrated year-on-year growth as well as an increase in overall partner revenue, number of partners adopted, and potential to increase expected YoY growth.

There were a total of 24 winners across all categories, with many hailing from India, China, Japan and South Korea. Intel also named individuals in their ‘distributor hall of fame’.

“We are proud to honour exceptional partnerships in driving innovation and excellence in technology,” said Steve Long, corporate vice president and general manager for Intel Asia Pacific and Japan.

“What makes this year's awards for our APJ partners extra special is our shared commitment in overcoming adversity, exemplifying resilience, and determination amidst the prevailing macroeconomic headwinds.

“APJ continues to be a leading growth region and we value the collaboration with our partners in offering the best solutions and experiences to our customers.”