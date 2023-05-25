Vantage Data Centers unveils new APAC HQ in Singapore

Invested in its expansion to strengthen presence in the region.

Vantage Data Centers' leaders at the ribbon cutting ceremony of its new Asia Pacific regional headquarters in Singapore. Credit: Vantage Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers has officially opened its new Asia Pacific (APAC) regional headquarters in Singapore.

The hyperscale data centre provider has invested in a new expanded hub to boost its presence in the region and aim to capitalise on the growing demand from customers.

“The Asia Pacific region is a strategic market for Vantage and an integral part of our growth story,” said Jeff Tench, executive vice president of North America and APAC for Vantage.

“Moving from our smaller office in Singapore to a new, expanded regional headquarters paves the way for future growth as we continue hiring team members to scale our business to meet customer requirements.”

Vantage has been ‘rapidly expanding’ its local teams across APAC following sustained customer growth.

The company currently has more than 200 employees across eight cities in the region and anticipates adding 80 new roles by the end of the year.

The new regional headquarters will be located in the central business district and house Vantage’s APAC leadership team as well as various corporate functional teams. They hope to provide ‘greater support’ to customers in a more efficient manner with the new office.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our presence in APAC with the opening of our new regional headquarters, serving as the strategic hub to realise Vantage’s ambitious business goals and catalyse new growth,” said Giles Proctor, chief operating officer of Vantage’s APAC business.

“Our new Singapore office is designed to be people-centric and promote collaboration, empowering our talent from diverse backgrounds to thrive and grow with the company.”

Vantage currently have seven data centre campuses across APAC that are either operational or under deployment, with the latest one being its second campus in Cyberjaya, Kuala Lumpur, slated to cost over US$3 billion and its first facility ready by the fourth quarter of 2025.