Nokia and VNPT to bring 10G broadband to Vietnam

Nokia and Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications (VNPT) have begun operations to deploy 10G fibre broadband across Vietnam’s largest provinces.

In the initial rollout, the partners aim to connect 10,000 homes and businesses in the country’s eight largest provinces.

Nokia will be providing fibre access nodes for the operator’s exchanges and fibre modems for end users’ premises.

“We are proud to have been selected by VNPT for this important milestone of bringing 10G broadband to the country for the first time,” said Rubén Morón Flores, head of market unit Vietnam at Nokia.

“The APAC region is the largest in the world for fibre broadband. Our multi-gig and multi-PON solution provides for incredible flexibility and scale. Vietnam has ambitious plans and we’re delighted to be part of them.”

Additionally, VNPT hopes moving to a multi-gig network will help the telco differentiate its services and maintain its leadership position.

On top of its current offerings of mobile and pay-tv services, VNPT will now be able to offer customers internet speed of up to 10 Gb/s on the existing platform without the need for construction work to lay new fibre.



“This project is our first step towards high-class FTTx services which meet our residential and business customers’ demand for higher bandwidth and service quality using the latest generation XGS-PON,” said Dang Anh Son, CEO at VNPT Net Corporation.

“Next step, VNPT will work with Nokia to deploy cloud-based network management systems for the XGS-PON and enhance customer experiences through digital transformation solutions.”

The partnership aligns with the Vietnamese government’s National Digital Transformation Program. Launched in September 2021, the Ministry of Information and Communications set the goal of upgrading the country’s fibre internet infrastructure to cover 80 per cent of households and 100 per cent of communes by 2025.