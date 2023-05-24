STT GDC to develop sixth data centre campus in the Philippines

Offers potential of 124 MW IT load capacity once fully built out.

Executives of STT GDC Philippines, the Globe Group and the Quezon City government at the groundbreaking ceremony of the new data centre campus, STT Fairview. Credit: STT GDC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (Philippines) (STT GDC Philippines), a joint venture between Globe, Ayala Corporation and Singapore-based STT GDC, will be developing its sixth campus in the Philippines.

Called STT Fairview, the latest data centre will comprise of 83,000 square metres of gross floor area across four buildings and offer a development potential of 124 MW of IT load capacity once fully built out.

STT stated that it will be located within Quezon City and enable access to nearby substations as well as several telecommunications, transportation links, and logistics, business, and industry hubs.

STT aims to target both hyperscalers and enterprises and provide them with ‘flexible and scalable low-latency’ colocation options that are sustainably built and operated.

The data centre operator claims the campus will be its ‘most interconnected’ carrier-neutral campus in the Philippines, with STT Fairview considered as its ‘largest project development’ across its global portfolio.

STT GDC Philippines already operates five data centres with a total IT capacity of 22MW.

“We are seeing rapidly growing demand for high-quality colocation services in the Philippines as both cloud service providers and enterprises alike continually expand their business platforms to meet consumers’ evolving demand for low-latency digital services,” said Carlo Malana, CEO of STT GDC Philippines.

“We are confident that we will be able to capture new demand while helping our customers meet their own sustainability ambitions with this new and differentiated data centre capacity. This also presents an opportunity to nurture local talent in digital and green skills that will be much needed in the future.”

In line with STT GDC’s groupwide commitment towards carbon-neutral data centre operations by 2030, STT Fairview will support the company’s sustainability goals with power usage effectiveness (PUE) and a host of sustainable features such as embodied carbon reductions, liquid cooling readiness, and AI readiness.

It will also be built to global industry standards like LEED Gold certification, Uptime Institute Tier III and TIA-942 Rated 3.

Furthermore, STT Fairview will include ready network connections to STT Makati to provide customers of the new campus ‘immediate access’ to a wide selection of local and international network service providers, internet exchanges and submarine cable systems.

“The Philippine data centre colocation market is poised for growth with a five-year CAGR of 25% through 2027 and hyperscale demand is on the uptrend,” said Lionel Yeo, CEO – Southeast Asia at STT GDC.

“This is an opportune moment to support the Philippines’ digital growth agenda with core data centre infrastructure that is the linchpin of a digital society.”