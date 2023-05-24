ForgeRock touts ‘richer set of commitments’ with new partner program

Claims to offer new marketing benefits and a stronger ability to develop business opportunities.

Identity and access management vendor ForgeRock has launched a new partner program which comes with a “richer set of commitments” to support partners across sales, marketing, product, service and support.

The program will give partners earlier and more complete access to new product releases and new demo environments, ForgeRock claimed.

This will bring “refreshed” sales incentives for marketing, training and delivery support. Partners will also receive a richer set of marketing benefits and have a stronger ability to develop, win and deliver new business opportunities.

Chris Westfall, the recently appointed global VP of partner strategy, programs and operations at ForgeRock, noted that the vendor had already developed many existing partner relationships in Australia and New Zealand.

“Our new partner program marks the next step in how we are taking the program to greater heights and delivering increased growth and improved customer experiences to system integrators around the world. Our new program delivers an expansive set of purpose-built to support those goals.”

ForgeRock is now inviting partners to join on a selective basis as it launches in each region globally. Over time other partners can join, although a new agreement will be necessary in all cases. The program is being rolled out to partners in Asia Pacific and A/NZ this quarter.

In addition, partners will have access to demo environments, roadmap previews, sales enablement resources and RFP assistance.

In addition, ForgeRock will give partners access to technical skills courses, certification programs and knowledge bases.

“We’re investing in our partner ecosystem more than ever with the expansion of our new partner program to offer shared resources and playbooks and help ensure our joint customers achieve their digital transformation goals successfully,” said Fran Rosch, CEO of ForgeRock.

“Powerful identity solutions are at the heart of every successful digital transformation, and we’re excited to deepen our partner relationships to deliver innovative identity solutions that support our mutual customers.”

The program comes off the back of the launch of ForgeRock’s latest IAM product — a cloud-based security and governance product designed to provide one-stop shopping for organisations looking to solve access management issues.



