Princeton Digital Group to develop ‘largest’ data centre in Malaysia

The 12.5-hectare facility is PDG's sixth campus in the Asia Pacific region.

(L-R) Muaazam Mahmud (JLG), Datuk Sr Akmal Ahmad (JLG), Datuk Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim (JLG), Datuk Onn Hafiz bin Ghazi (Johor Corporation), Asher Ling (PDG), Matthias Vukovich (PDG). Credit: Princeton Digital Group

Singapore-headquartered Princeton Digital Group (PDG) has invested US$450 million (MYR 2 billion) to build a 150 MW hyperscale data centre campus in Johor, Malaysia.

Named JH1, the data centre will be in Sedenak Tech Park (STeP), with the first phase of 60 MW planned to be ready by Q2 2024.

Claimed as one of ‘the largest’ campuses in Southeast Asia, JH1 will be built on about 12.5 hectares of land acquired from JLand Group (JLG), Johor Corporation’s real estate and infrastructure arm.

JH1 is PDG’s first project in Malaysia and sixth APAC entry after Singapore, China, Indonesia, India and Japan.

“Our entry into Malaysia adds to PDG’s growing footprint in Asia, further strengthening our presence as the Pan-Asia digital infrastructure leader,” said Rangu Salgame, chairman & CEO of PDG.

Asher Ling, chief technology officer and managing director of PDG, Singapore, went on to explain why they chose STeP for their latest project.

“We have a deep understanding of hyperscaler needs as they expand their presence in Southeast Asia while requiring access to best in class digital infrastructure,” said Ling. “Sedenak Tech Park with its strong power and connectivity infrastructure, and other enabling factors is the ideal site for our hyperscale development.

“Our data centre will utilise next-generation, cutting-edge sustainable technology solutions. We are also actively collaborating with local partners and regulators to integrate renewable energy initiatives for powering our facility.”

At the signing ceremony, JLG also announced the expansion of its 640-acre data centre park, STeP 2, which is projected to be ready in September 2024.

As part of the larger Ibrahim Technopolis (IBTEC) development, STeP 2 will be powered by a solar photovoltaic farm, in line with the Low Carbon Cities Framework (LCCF).

In addition, STeP 2 is set to benefit from IBTECs’ preparations in achieving Malaysia Digital (MD) Cybercentre status.

“At this point, the focus for JLG is expanding data centre opportunities as investors and operators are prioritising the sector’s fast-growing prospects,” said Datuk Syed Mohamed, president and chief executive of Johor Corporation and chairman of JLG.

“Through our integrated offerings at STeP, we remain committed to strengthening Johor’s position as a regional data centre hub given its capability to meet the accelerating demand. PDG’s entry into Johor and STeP is a strong validation of JLG’s strategy and offerings.”