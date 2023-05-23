Logicalis to launch Microsoft Teams Room on Cisco devices

Cisco has selected IT solutions and managed services provider (MSP) Logicalis as its ‘partner of choice’ for the launch of Microsoft Teams Room (MTR) on Cisco devices.

Both Microsoft and Cisco are key strategic partners for Logicalis and the latest collaboration aligns with the MSP’s release of its hybrid work as-a-service offering.

With the launch of MTR on Cisco devices, the partners are looking to offer customers the option to experience native Microsoft Teams meetings on a set of Cisco certified collaboration devices – this may enable users the flexibility to use their preferred collaboration platform on the same devices.

“Cisco’s partnership with Microsoft brings two collaboration leaders to completely reimagine the hybrid work experience,” said Sandeep Mehra, managing director, APJC Collaboration at Cisco. “Work today is no longer about where you are but what you can do through connected devices and platforms.

“We are excited to launch MTR at Cisco with our trusted partner Logicalis and look forward to how we can deliver unrivalled and inclusive hybrid work experiences through purpose-built AI innovations together.”

The partners are looking to tap on the booming remote work trend, which has resulted in the accelerated adoption of collaboration platforms.

For instance, according to research by MarketsandMarkets, the global remote workplace services market size is expected to increase from USD20.1 billion in 2022 to USD 58.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 23.8 per cent during the forecast period.

“While Webex, Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Workspace are popular, many of our customers have selected Microsoft Teams as their collaboration platform of choice,” said Chong-Win Lee, CEO of Logicalis Asia.

“The launch of Cisco devices for MTR brings together the best of both worlds, enabling our customers to deliver optimal meeting experiences with enterprise grade quality for hybrid work, be it collaboration in boardrooms, meeting rooms, huddle spaces, or personal offices.”