ABPSecurite to distribute LogRhythm’s solutions in Singapore

Jerry Tng (LogRhythm) Credit: LogRhythm

LogRhythm has picked cybersecurity firm ABPSecurite as its value-added distributor in Singapore.

The vendor is looking to leverage on ABPSecurite’s network of local customers and partners to distribute its product portfolio including LogRhythm SIEM, LogRhythm UEBA, LogRhythm NDR, and LogRhythm Axon.

“As a value-added distributor, we are committed to bringing the best cybersecurity solutions to our customers & channels partners,” said Joyce Ng, CEO of ABPSecurite.

“Representing LogRhythm in our portfolio is a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence. We are confident in LogRhythm’s SIEM ability to meet the needs of our esteemed customers and help them stay vigilant against cyber-attacks.”

The partnership is the latest in a series of moves by LogRhythm as part of ongoing efforts to expand its footprint locally as well as in the wider Asia Pacific region.

Earlier this year, the vendor expanded its partnership with distributor Truvisor to bring its offerings into the Singapore market.

“Partnering with ABPSecurite is an important step of our growth strategy, enabling us to further expand our footprint in Singapore,” Yen Nee Si, country manager, Asia at LogRhythm. “We are confident that ABPSecurite’s distribution expertise will provide significant value to our customers and partners.”

“Our partnership with ABPSecurite will enable us to further enhance our offerings and reach more businesses in the country, while also providing our customers with the highest level of service and support,” said Jerry Tng, vice president, APJ at LogRhythm.