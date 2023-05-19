Veritas ramps up cloud rewards in partner program refresh

Aims to make it as “easy as possible for partners” to do buisness under pressured circumstances.

Pete Murray (Veritas) Credit: Veritas

Veritas Technologies has revamped its partner program, adding enhanced rewards for cloud-based deals.

The data protection technology developer said it will now offer new training and accreditation, as well as “supercharged” rewards for cloud-based deals.

These include sales of its Veritas Alta product, a cloud-based data management platform which launched last year.

Mike Walkey, senior vice president of global channel sales at Veritas, said the changes came to tackle the pressure partners are facing “from all directions”.

“We see it as our role to make it as easy as possible for our partners to do business with us,” he said. “This allows them to focus on what they do best – delivering exceptional service to their customers. That’s why we’re focused this year on simplifying our processes, rewards and pricing, all while delivering additional partner enablement packages and more flexible partner development funding.”

In order to simplify the selling process, Veritas has restructured its remuneration model into a single comprehensive target for new business and renewals, as well as software, services and appliances.

“This will make it easier for partners to focus on their strengths and meet their tiering requirements,” the vendor claimed.

Additional benefits are also on the table for partners that assist customers to extend their use of the Veritas platform to new workloads and use cases.

The vendor also claimed it will work with partners on demand generation activities to attract net new customers. Partners will be able to earn accelerated rewards for engaging in the campaign and bringing new customers on board.

“Veritas is continuing to accelerate our business in Australia and New Zealand exclusively through our channel partners, and the enhancements to the Veritas Partner Force program mark an exciting new phase in our partner-centric model,” said Pete Murray, managing director of Australia and New Zealand at Veritas.

“The updates will allow us to better support our partners in generating demand and providing value to their clients while simplifying the process of engagement – all of which are critical in this increasingly complex multi-cloud environment.”

Last year, Veritas opted for a single distribution model in the Australian market, selecting Dicker Data for the job and dropping its relationship with Tech Data.



That move follows a similar decision in New Zealand with Veritas opting for a single-distributor model with Westcon-Comstor, where Murray said it achieved strong double-digit growth and it sees similar opportunities from replicating this approach in Australia.