Nokia consolidates Indosat’s growing network in Indonesia

Ricky Corker (Nokia) Credit: Nokia

Nokia and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat) have successfully completed a network consolidation program across Indonesia.

Nokia claimed the program will improve Indosat’s network performance and capacity, and affect subscribers in major cities across the country, including Surabaya, Semarang and Yogyakarta, as well as the regions of Sumatera and Kalimantan.

“Indosat's mission is to deliver world-class digital experiences, connecting and empowering the people of Indonesia,” said Vikram Sinha, president director and CEO at Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison. “The network integration completion is the springboard towards achieving that mission, and with the support of all strategic partners, we have achieved this grand ambition in just one year.

“This network integration is part of our commitment to deliver a marvellous experience to all our customers. Moving forward, Indosat will continue expanding its network throughout Indonesia because we believe that inclusive internet access will unlock various untapped potentials and improve the nation's economy in the near future.”

Through the strategic partnership, Nokia shared it has helped optimise the total number of physical sites across Indosat’s sub-brands, IM3 and Tri by 30 per cent.

Additionally, the telco has deployed sites in new regions with the aim of providing better indoor coverage and faster speeds for customers. The combined spectrum assets from both service providers were leveraged, improving the performance for IM3 by up to 42 per cent and up to 170 per cent for Tri.

Furthermore, Indosat tapped on Nokia’s AirScale portfolio to ‘modernise its network’, with the aim of enhancing its capacity and operational efficiency to support 5G services and ‘accelerate time to market’.

Nokia also supported Indosat through the design process.

“We are honoured to support Indosat in this strategic initiative, which will play a crucial role in driving Indonesia's digital economy,” said Ricky Corker, chief customer experience officer at Nokia.

“Our proven expertise in delivering complex projects played a vital role in the completion of this consolidation project in a timely manner. The program has set a new benchmark for other network consolidation initiatives across the world.”

The strategic partnership was struck last year when Nokia became Indosat’s principal vendor to deploy and expand its 4G and 5G network across Indonesia in a three-year deal.

The project aimed to support Indosat’s ambitions to become the preferred digital telco in the country by addressing market requirements, improving data throughput and customer experience and preparing the network for early 5G deployments.