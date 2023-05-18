Kyndryl and SAP tackle S/4HANA migrations

Ramp up existing partnership to accelerate moves from SAP ERP systems to SAP S/4HANA.

Global managed services provider Kyndryl has deepened its partnership with SAP to boost customer migrations across the vendor’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

The MSP, which was spun out from IBM, will develop a blueprint that will enable customers to rapidly move from SAP ERP systems to its new SAP S/4HANA.

According to Kyndryl, the blueprint will help customers assess, define and outline their migration and transformation plan for their transition from existing.

The partnership will leverage the SAP Business Transformation Centre. Kyndryl will also now launch a new centre of excellence focused on educating and expanding the skill base and expertise of its SAP practitioners.

“SAP Business Transformation Center has been instrumental to our own internal transformation at Kyndryl," said Michael Bradshaw, CIO of Kyndryl.

"Through this experience and collaboration with SAP, we've strengthened our expertise in application and data migration while developing capabilities to deliver enhanced services to our customers."

As a result of the deal, Kyndryl has developed new infrastructure services capabilities that are designed to speed SAP Business Transformation Center projects, including ERP application and data migration services and application and data modernisation services.

Kyndryl Consult experts will also provide data assessment and integration services to help companies modernise the use of their SAP software – from the SAP Business Warehouse application to the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solutions – once they complete their migration using the digital blueprint.

“Kyndryl’s level of expertise in the data domain as well as a collaboration model based upon mutual trust is remarkable,” said Steffi Kuebler, vice president and head of business and data transformation solutions at SAP. “This makes Kyndryl a powerful partner to SAP supporting our joint customers‘ business and data transformation.“

Kyndryl has partnered with SAP since it was spun out from IBM in a US$19-billion deal in 2021.

Earlier this year, Kyndryl joined a swarm of global vendors in laying off staff amid a tightening global economy.