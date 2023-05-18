Genesys honours top APAC partners for 2023

George Aprane (Genesys) Credit: Genesys

Genesys has awarded its top-performing Asia Pacific partners for consistently demonstrating industry leadership and excellence in their respective markets.

Held at its annual partner conference in Phuket this year, the awards showcased partners’ successful performance during the fiscal year 2023 and their contributions at growing the ‘experience-as-a-service’ market.



The top winner for the 2023 awards was NTT APAC, which won ‘APAC Partner of the Year’. Meanwhile, ITApps won ‘ASEAN Partner of the Year’.

Two partners secured their titles for the second year running: Nexon Asia Pacific was awarded the ‘Australia Partner of the Year’, and Spark New Zealand won ‘New Zealand Partner of the Year’.

“It’s incredible to celebrate our SaaS ecosystem of diverse and innovative market-leading partners and their outstanding achievements,” said George Aprane, VP Channels & Alliances APAC at Genesys.

“The partner community plays an integral role in our vision for the ‘experience-as-a-service’ market by creating value across sales, delivery, success, and support – which are essential in solving unique customer challenges and delivering significant business impact.”

During fiscal year 2023, Genesys APAC saw a 50 per cent growth in cloud revenue year-over-year, with nearly 75 per cent of the overall revenue driven by partners.

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) led the region with majority of total APAC revenue. Genesys A/NZ saw a 30 per cent growth in cloud revenue year-over-year, with over 66 per cent of its overall revenue driven by partners.

“As customer expectations evolve, we continue to innovate and develop our Genesys Cloud CX platform and invest in flexible programs, to drive accelerated business transformations for businesses across all sizes, industries and geographies,” said Assaf Tarnopolsky, senior vice president APAC at Genesys.

“Together with our partners, we look forward to continuing to deliver on the vision of experience orchestration for customers in APAC, helping organisations unlock new levels of trust and loyalty.”

Award winners for fiscal year 2023 include:

APAC Partner of the Year: NTT APAC

APAC New Partner of the Year: Essential Data & Voice

APAC Marketing Impact Partner of the Year: Itochu Techno-Solutions

APAC Disruptor Partner of the Year: Tata Communications Limited

APAC CX Evolution Partner of the Year: Telstra

ASEAN Partner of the Year: ITApps Sdn Bhd

Australia Partner of the Year: Nexon Asia Pacific

New Zealand Partner of the Year: Spark New Zealand



