Vantage Data Centers to build out second campus in KL

Vantage Data Centers has invested over US$3 billion to build a second data center campus in Cyberjaya, Kuala Lumpur.

Upon completion, the KUL2 campus will deliver 256MW of IT capacity and aim to meet the growing customer demand for hyperscale data center services across the Asia Pacific region.

KUL2 will be located adjacent to its first data center in Malaysia, KUL1, and built on more than 14 hectares of land.

It will include over 10 facilities across 256,000 square metres, with the first facility planned to be ready by the fourth quarter of 2025.

Vantage has signed an agreement with Cyberjaya’s tech hub developer Cyberview to begin implementation of this investment.

Vantage aims to provide customers with ‘low-latency connectivity’ to the major cities in the region including Bangkok, Jakarta and Singapore and will build the campus with ‘multiple layers’ of physical and virtual security measures to protect against threats.

In addition, Vantage has also planned to expand its KUL1 campus with a fourth 16MW facility.

The combined forces of both completed campuses will deliver over 287MW IT capacity – Vantage is targeting hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprise.

“Vantage has been expanding our footprint in Malaysia since we entered the dynamic Asia-Pacific marke,” said Giles Proctor, chief operating officer of Vantage’s APAC business.

“Our positive experience in Cyberjaya has encouraged us to take further steps to advance the city’s digital infrastructure by building our largest hyperscale campus in the region. With exciting opportunities ahead, Vantage is committed to driving innovation, sustainability and growth in the region to meet the demands of both global and local customers.”

Vantage announced the new investment at a recent Cyberview Hari Raya Open House and Cyberjaya 26th Anniversary Celebration officiated by YB Fahmi Fadzil, Minister for Communications and Digital of Malaysia and Brian D. McFeeters, US Ambassador to Malaysia.

“With Vantage Data Centers’ investment in Malaysia, we are one step closer towards our goal

of firmly establishing Malaysia as the digital hub of ASEAN,” said Mahadhir Aziz, chief executive officer of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

“The Malaysia Digital (MD) national strategic initiative aims to transform the nation’s digital capabilities, enhancing our value proposition to attract digital investments and boost the digital economy. We are committed to supporting Vantage’s presence here and the growth of the nation’s data center industry via various PEMANGKIN initiatives.

“Vantage’s new data center campus not only strengthens Malaysia’s digital infrastructure but also accelerates our ongoing digital transformation. This move signifies continued confidence in Malaysia’s robust and enabling data center ecosystem, digitally skilled talent and world-class infrastructure.”