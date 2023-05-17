Alibaba Cloud unveils new ISV program

Edward Cai (Alibaba Cloud Intelligence) Credit: Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba Cloud has revealed new initiatives as part of plans to expand its business across Asia Pacific, including a new acceleration program for independent software vendors (ISV) and a refreshed partner program.

With the ISV acceleration program, Alibaba plans to provide global ISVs with new financial incentives and technical support to expand their business opportunities in Southeast Asia.

ISV partners can look forward to ‘optimising’ the marketplace listing fee on the cloud vendor’s platform, as well as expanding their sales opportunities through Alibaba’s channel network.

Alibaba also plans to offer technical enablement resources to help partners ‘build, publish and operate’ their solutions on the cloud platform.

In addition, the company intends to invest to co-develop customised products and solutions with ISVs and meet customer demands across region.

To date, ISV partners such as Neo4j, 6Estates, One2Cloud and SCash Global have joined the acceleration program.

“We are committed to growing together with our global partners and providing them with even stronger support to expand their businesses into Southeast Asia and beyond,” said Edward Cai, chief commercial officer at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

“All new initiatives underscore how much value we place on our partners. Together with our partners’ industry know how, technology capabilities and market insights, we can deliver significant benefits to our customers.”

Furthermore, Alibaba launched a new training portal for partners to provide enhanced product and service trainings and certifications, content on the latest technology developments, as well as resources and tools to improve service capabilities.

The Alibaba Cloud Partner Empowerment Portal is targeting to reach 500 global partners in the current financial year.

Alibaba has also refreshed its financial benefits for partners, including discounts and rebates for resellers and distributors, on top of joint go-to-market initiatives. This is part of its USD1 billion investment announced in 2022 to support its partners’ technology innovation and their market expansion.

“Our new initiatives showcase our unwavering commitment to helping our global partners thrive and innovate on Alibaba Cloud,” said Selina Yuan, president of International Business at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

“Partners play an essential role in enhancing and delivering Alibaba Cloud’s services and offering to our global customers. Together with partners, we can bring world class technologies, products and solutions to our customers for their greater business success.”

Lastly, Alibaba has also collaborated with training partners to help ‘bolster talent development’ in Southeast Asia through its SEA Talent Empowerment Program. They target to train 100,000 general public talents in the region by the current financial year.

For now, training partners such as Rahi Systems, Solutions for Asia, Lightning Cloud and Edu360 Cloud have joined the program – Alibaba aims to attract more partners in due time.

The cloud vendor made the announcements at its recent Alibaba Cloud Partner Summit 2023 in Singapore.