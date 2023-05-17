Symbio launches South-East Asia regional hub

Rene Sugo (Symbio) Credit: Symbio

Symbio has launched its South-East Asia regional hub following its recent move in Malaysia and is part of ongoing expansion plans in the Asia Pacific region.

Its first entry into ASEAN was in 2021, when it launched its network in Singapore.

Symbio has plans to enter several other APAC countries by 2025, including South Korea, Japan and Vietnam. Its services are currently available in Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand.

With the hub, the communications software provider aims to enable customers ‘multi-country access with one interconnect’.



They hope to help customers reduce costs associated with managing multiple interconnections as well as offer ‘scalable’ and ‘high-availability’ voice services across the region.

“Our new South-East Asia Regional Hub is the next step in this market-leading offering – presenting customers and prospects a wide range of capabilities to support their expansion throughout the region,” said Rene Sugo, co-founder and CEO of Symbio.

Sugo shared that the company is looking to tap the booming remote working and digitalisation demand, which has made the market an ‘important growth region’ for digital connectivity tools and cloud services.

“With the SEA Regional Hub, we’ll be able to serve customers in Malaysia and Singapore via a single interconnect in either region, saving the time and cost of building out carrier interconnects in both countries and allowing businesses to grow without barriers and increase their total addressable market,” he said.

“We also have plans to add more geographic and international number types in the future – all part of Symbio’s plan to provide simplified access to a very large and complex market, by consolidating connection points and giving our customers access to over 100 million end users through a single interconnect.”

Symbio launched its Malaysian network just last week and several global communications organisations had already signed up to trial services in across the country while awaiting licensing including Dialpad, OpenText, Telnyx and DIDLogic.