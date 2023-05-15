Accenture appoints Mark Tham as Singapore leader

Mark Tham (Accenture) Credit: Accenture

Accenture has appointed Mark Tham as country managing director for Singapore. Tham will take over the role from predecessor Ng Wee Wei, who has taken on a regional role with the company.

As managing director, Tham is responsible for growing the business in Singapore and driving strategic initiatives across the market.

Tham has been with Accenture for over two decades and was previously their Health and Public Services Lead for Southeast Asia.

In that role, he worked on major transformation initiatives, including assisting public service organisations in implementing complex and mission-critical solutions in Australia, Brunei, Vietnam, and Singapore.

“As I take on the role of country managing director for Accenture in Singapore, I'm filled with gratitude to take the baton from Wee Wei, who has grown the Singapore firm from strength to strength in the last three years, and thankful for all the mentors who have guided and inspired me in my career,” said Tham.

“Looking ahead, I’m excited to grow the next generation of Accenture leaders and deepen our partnerships with clients to reinvent their organisations and drive their business growth. Together, we can propel a smarter, more sustainable and inclusive future for Singapore.”

Tham succeeds Ng Wee Wei, who is now the market unit lead for Accenture in Southeast Asia. Ng has been in the new role since February this year and is responsible for managing the company’s growth across the region.

In addition to being country managing director, Ng had also led the Health and Public Service Client Service Group across Southeast Asia. Ng had joined Accenture in 1995 and spent a majority of her career working with clients across industries and governments.