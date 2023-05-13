Blackberry recognises APAC partners’ ‘commitment to innovation’

Tash Stamatelos (BlackBerry) Credit: BlackBerry

Cyber security company Blackberry has honoured its most successful Asia Pacific partners for their “commitment to innovation”.

Held during BlackBerry’s virtual partner sales event, the awards recognised channel innovation and leadership in helping customers protect and stop escalating cyber threats.

According to the vendor, the award winners also align with BlackBerry’s commitment to driving exponential new business growth.

Having partnered with Blackberry in June, Adelaide-based emt Distribution was awarded the title of ‘Distributor of the Year’. Meanwhile, Melbourne-based Intellect IT won MSSP of the Year.

Representing Malaysia, Anon Security also took out the ‘Best New Logo’ for 2023.

“As the Asia Pacific region face rising cyber threats, it’s an honour to reward the outstanding achievements of our BlackBerry partners who are helping to protect customers and enable business continuity,” said Tash Stamatelos, VP of BlackBerry Cybersecurity APAC.

“[Our winners] are well-deserving of their awards, showcasing how companies with a shared commitment in stopping cyberattacks can grow their business with BlackBerry. We are built to win as one solid team and looking forward to building upon our shared success.”

Stamatelos himself was named vice president Asia Pacific Sales for BlackBerry Cybersecurity last month.

Based in Singapore, Stamatelos is responsible for developing and implementing sales and marketing strategies to drive growth across the region.

Last year, the vendor updated its partner program, bringing a renewed focus on managed security services providers (MSSP) as the demand for "threat experts [goes] through the roof".